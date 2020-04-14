JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,260 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $50.02. 2,885,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35.

