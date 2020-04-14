JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020 // Comments off

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,260 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $50.02. 2,885,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.