JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) Holdings Raised by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 598,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 85,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 2,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 119,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPHY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.53. 7,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $56.51.

