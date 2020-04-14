JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $335.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $335.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.93.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $13.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.05. The company had a trading volume of 48,419,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,220,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,195.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.46. Apple has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

