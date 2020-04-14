Joint Ventures Market Capitalization Reaches $18,021.27 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $18,021.27 and $308.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 33.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014473 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 115.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.00 or 0.02760848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00227082 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00050908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00048949 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

