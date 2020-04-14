Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases Earnings Results

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.50-7.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.50-7.90 EPS.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $139.77 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.68. The company has a market cap of $372.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

