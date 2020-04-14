Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-7.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.2-82.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.54 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.50-7.90 EPS.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $139.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.68. The company has a market cap of $372.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

