John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,911 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.8% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.31.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,756,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,642,824. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average is $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.