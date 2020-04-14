John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Astec Industries by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASTE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.24. 9,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,517. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $896.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $283.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASTE. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

