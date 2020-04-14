John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,054,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 165,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $8.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.50. 590,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,405,969. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

