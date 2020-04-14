John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 4,283 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. Mdu Resources Group comprises approximately 2.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Mdu Resources Group worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 47,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 5,633.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 493,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,650,000 after buying an additional 484,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,294,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Mdu Resources Group stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.61. 115,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,497. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.11%.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.