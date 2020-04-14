John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 34,963 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,963 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2,913.0% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 190,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,440,000 after buying an additional 184,568 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $438,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 13,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.62.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.42. 3,688,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467,409. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

