John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 22,861 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,861 shares during the period. Lindsay accounts for about 2.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.80% of Lindsay worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,136,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lindsay by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 181,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after acquiring an additional 95,850 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 144,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 139,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $323,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LNN traded down $6.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.94. 11,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,475. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.04. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.76.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Lindsay had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 85.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lindsay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.