John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 205 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,109 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of IDACORP worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Dahl purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,908.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDA traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $95.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average of $104.50. IDACORP Inc has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $292.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.26 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.40.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

