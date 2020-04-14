John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 1,925 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $5,964,000. Resource Planning Group lifted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 2,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.6% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,477 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Apple by 3.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 13,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $13.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.05. 48,152,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,220,404. The company has a market cap of $1,195.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.64 and a 200 day moving average of $273.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.