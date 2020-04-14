John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises approximately 2.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.76. 134,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,971,817. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.