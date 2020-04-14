John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 167,296 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 167,296 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.43. 30,687,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,070,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

