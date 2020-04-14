John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 17.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,565 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,499,000 after buying an additional 5,364,089 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $8,844,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 3,900 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,455. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,602.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,329 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $23.74. 97,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,224,218. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 124.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

