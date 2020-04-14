John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up 1.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 2,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,206. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.