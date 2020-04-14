John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 112.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EEFT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.66. 31,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,060. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $171.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,040.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.11.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

