John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,286 shares of company stock worth $99,772,075 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $7.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.56. The stock has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

