John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE:A traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, reaching $78.80. The stock had a trading volume of 216,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,489. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.20. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.39.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.57.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.