John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.7% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,503,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK traded up $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $82.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,951,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,758,264. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $209.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.