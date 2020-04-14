John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,401 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Teradata worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $2,608,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Teradata stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 56,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,065. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -102.23, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $46.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.62 million. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.