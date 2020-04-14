John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $6.58 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.7% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,928,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $11.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.37. 154,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.88. The company has a market cap of $126.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

