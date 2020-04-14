John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $5.35 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.4% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

NYSE HON traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.58. 258,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,995. The firm has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.