John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $4.51 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 192.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises approximately 1.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Macquarie cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

TSM stock traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,162,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,832,713. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $250.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

