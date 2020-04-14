John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Aecom comprises about 1.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of Aecom worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Aecom in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Aecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Aecom by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,531. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.74. Aecom has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACM. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Aecom from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aecom from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aecom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

