John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $312,000 Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,827,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,342,848. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.91.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

