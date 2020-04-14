John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $2.60 Million Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,673,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,893,000 after buying an additional 662,185 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,527,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,578,000 after purchasing an additional 305,957 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,985,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,024,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 146,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 121,864 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Shares of EWA stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,248,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,283. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $23.54.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.