John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 425,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,450 shares of company stock worth $79,587. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 337,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average is $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

