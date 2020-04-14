John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Xerox worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRX traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.98. 245,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,499. Xerox Corp has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XRX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

