John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $16.16 Million Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,425 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,550 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline comprises approximately 4.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $16,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 9,833 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 770.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,619 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.2% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 152,689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.3% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.37. 5,742,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,719,809. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.34. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.5994 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 70.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

