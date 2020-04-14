John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $12.60 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Novartis comprises approximately 3.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 97.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 917,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,714,000 after purchasing an additional 118,989 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Novartis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.22. 239,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,642. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.03.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.