John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 924.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 26,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHG traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.76. 1,310,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,853. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.93.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

PHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.