John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 924.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 26,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE PHG traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.76. 1,310,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,853. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.93.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 36.28%.
PHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.
Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.