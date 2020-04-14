John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $908,096,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404,966 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $53,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GE shares. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

GE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 106,490,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,889,000. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

