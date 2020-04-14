John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,825 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of Flowserve worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLS. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $25.60. 95,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Flowserve Corp has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $54.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.34. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.90.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several research firms have commented on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Flowserve from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

In other Flowserve news, Director Sujeet Chand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

