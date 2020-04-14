John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,896,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.43. 2,591,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,106. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

