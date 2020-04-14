John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1,311.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,081 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,613 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,154,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

