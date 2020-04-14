John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,491 shares during the period. Granite Construction makes up about 1.6% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Granite Construction worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 379.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on GVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE GVA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. 43,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,128. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. Granite Construction Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

