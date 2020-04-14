John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires 48,601 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,601 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 4.6% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

PFE traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $35.97. 17,211,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,674,376. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67. The company has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

