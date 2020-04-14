John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,028,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $970,490,000 after purchasing an additional 147,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $345,730,000 after buying an additional 154,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $331,685,000 after buying an additional 186,512 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,060,000 after buying an additional 595,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $224,353,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.51.

SWKS traded up $5.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.69. 2,885,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.31. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

