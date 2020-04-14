John Feliks Burzynski Sells 50,000 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.04, for a total transaction of C$152,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,222,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,717,628.20.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

On Monday, April 6th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 100,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total transaction of C$276,620.00.

On Friday, February 28th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.05 per share, with a total value of C$15,250.00.

On Friday, January 17th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 20,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00.

OSK stock opened at C$3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.28 million and a P/E ratio of -11.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.19. Osisko Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.40.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.