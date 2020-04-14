John Feliks Burzynski Sells 100,000 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total value of C$276,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,272,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,518,883.02.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.04, for a total value of C$152,100.00.

On Friday, February 28th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,250.00.

On Friday, January 17th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 20,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total value of C$78,000.00.

TSE:OSK opened at C$3.40 on Tuesday. Osisko Mining Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.67 and a 1-year high of C$4.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.40.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

