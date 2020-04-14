Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.29

Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 1207642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$0.25 target price on Jaguar Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $55.35 million and a PE ratio of -3.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18.

Jaguar Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.