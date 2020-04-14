Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 1,632 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,759 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.90. 2,525,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.26 and its 200 day moving average is $167.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.59.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.