Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 1,482 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,640,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,773. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

