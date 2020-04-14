Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases Shares of 9,046 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,638,000. Amazon.com comprises 3.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price objective (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,338.12.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $126.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,168.87. 6,694,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,279,593. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,918.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,852.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,017.01 billion, a PE ratio of 94.26, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

