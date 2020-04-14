Jacobs & Co. CA Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.8% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 19,584,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,598,816. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.