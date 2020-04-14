Jacobs & Co. CA Has $4.52 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $3.84 on Monday, reaching $1,210.41. 1,928,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,580. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,232.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,314.01. The company has a market cap of $831.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,488.72.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.