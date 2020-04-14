Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631,657 shares of company stock worth $89,660,371 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $144.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.61 and a 200-day moving average of $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.37.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

